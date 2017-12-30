Rankin County Sheriffs on the scene of deadly car accident on Ca - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

breaking

Rankin County Sheriffs on the scene of deadly car accident on Castlewoods Drive in Flowood

Posted by Allison Joyner, Digital Content Producer


Rankin County Sheriffs are on the scene of a deadly car accident in Flowood. 

Sheriff Bryan Bailey said officials received a call shortly before 10:00 P. M. Friday night to the the corner of Wexford Court and Castlewoods Blvd.

Investigators said the a car ran off the road and struck a bricked walled exit sign in the Castlewoods subdivision and a tree. The car then flipped killing a 58-year-old man. 

Bailey said this is an ongoing investigation.

