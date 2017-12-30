One man killed in Rankin County crash Friday night

Sheriff Bryan Bailey said officials received a call shortly before 10:00 P. M. Friday night to the the corner of Wexford Court and Castlewoods Blvd.

Investigators said the a car ran off the road and struck a bricked walled exit sign in the Castlewoods subdivision and a tree. The car then flipped killing a 58-year-old man.

Bailey said this is an ongoing investigation.

