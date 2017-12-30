Early morning shooting leaves one dead

Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

JPD is investigating early morning homicide that occurred at 455 Bonita St. David Yancy-31, was discovered deceased in the front yard of the location after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Anyone with any information, call 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS. Homicide #63 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) December 30, 2017

The shooting happened on the 400 block of Bonita Street where investigators found 31-year-old David Yancy dead in the front yard of a home.

Commander Tyree Jones said Yancy was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene.

Law enforcement said no suspect has been found and this is an ongoing investigation.

This is Jackson's 63 homicide of the year.

If anyone has information regarding this incident are asked to call JPD at (601)960-1234 of CrimeStoppers at (601)355-TIPS (8477)

