Early morning shooting leaves one dead

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. 

The shooting happened on the 400 block of Bonita Street where investigators found 31-year-old David Yancy dead in the front yard of a home. 

Commander Tyree Jones said Yancy was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene. 

Law enforcement said no suspect has been found and this is an ongoing investigation.

This is Jackson's 63 homicide of the year.

If anyone has information regarding this incident are asked to call JPD at (601)960-1234 of CrimeStoppers at (601)355-TIPS (8477)

