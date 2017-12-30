Extreme cold weather conditions may be life threatening for outside pets

With extremely cold weather approaching, The Mississippi Animal Rescue League wants all pet owners to keep their pets inside or in a heated area during this time.

Here's some tips to make sure your pets stay warm and stay safe during freezing weather:

Make sure water bowls are not frozen- animals need access to fresh water at all times.

Outside cats may seek warmth in a car engine so be sure to bang on the hood and honk the horn before starting the engine.

Livestock should have access to hay and extra feed.

Shelter for dogs and cats are important. Make sure your dog house has a solid floor with a roof and 3 sides.

If you are caring for feral cats, provide shelter for them by having a plastic storage container lined with Styrofoam on the sides, top and bottom and straw bedding placed inside the shelter.

If your pet is whining, shivering or stops moving, bring back inside quickly because they are showing signs of hypothermia. If this is happening, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Remember, Mississippi state law requires that adequate shelter be provided for dogs and cats. Statute 97-41-16 states that in a person intentionally or with criminal negligence deprives a dog or cat of food, water or shelter and is convicted of such offense; they shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and fined not more than $1,000.00 or imprisoned not more than six months, or both. If you see an animal that is in need of shelter or other care, contact your local animal control department through your police or sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.