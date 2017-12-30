Liquor stores will be closed on New Year's Eve

If you plan to pop any bubbly during your New Year's Celebrations, you'll need to stock up now.

Liquor stores around the state will be closed on New Year's Eve, since the holiday falls on a Sunday.

Living in one of only twelve states that doesn't allow liquor to be sold on Sundays, Mississippians have been flocking to the spirit aisles hoping to score a bottle or two before bringing in the New Year.

"Depending on when Leap Year comes around, we do get our Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve off occasionally," said Nick Lorde, General Manager of Wine and Spirits. "That's fun for us but, you know, from a retail standpoint obviously, you would like to be open that day."

The liquor store in The Quarter brought on extra employees to help manage the influx in customers before the big holiday -- a necessity said Lorde, as he expects this will be the biggest sale day for the year.

"Most everybody is going to work a double today, but they're all happy about it." Lorde said. "They know it's the last day and, you know, it's a fun atmosphere. Everybody is here to have a good time."

For the big countdown, The store marked down their champagne, which Lorde says is typically their most sold alcohol for this holiday.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.