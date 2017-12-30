Keytaon Thompson has 3 TDs as #23 Mississippi State wins TaxSlayer Bowl

Keytaon Thompson shined in his first start as Mississippi State quarterback. The freshman accounted for 274 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns as the #23 Bulldogs beat Louisville 31-27 in the TaxSlayer Bowl.
The MSU defense picked off 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson four times. Three of those INTs were by Mark McLaurin.
Speaking of three, it's three straight bowl wins for the Bulldogs.
I heard “We don’t need no coach” a few times during the celebration pic.twitter.com/7dalPOOD2u— Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) December 30, 2017
127 Pass YDs.— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 30, 2017
147 Rush YDs.
3 Touchdowns.
In his first career start.
Keytaon Thompson. Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/WZdqzWhWyF
YOUR @taxslayerbowl MVP, @_young_star11!!#HailState?? #BowlDawgs pic.twitter.com/DKug1PFtkX— #BowlDawgs ?? (@HailStateFB) December 30, 2017
MSU finishes the season 9-4. The maroon and white have plenty of momentum entering 2018 under new head coach Joe Moorhead.
Hail State!!!— Coach Joe Moorhead (@BallCoachJoeMo) December 30, 2017
????????
??????
Check out more Mississippi State coverage HERE
Want more WLBT/FOX 40 Sports? Download the free MS Sports Now app at the Apple Store or Google Play.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.