Keytaon Thompson has 3 TDs as #23 Mississippi State wins TaxSlayer Bowl

Keytaon Thompson shined in his first start as Mississippi State quarterback. The freshman accounted for 274 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns as the #23 Bulldogs beat Louisville 31-27 in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

The MSU defense picked off 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson four times. Three of those INTs were by Mark McLaurin.

Speaking of three, it's three straight bowl wins for the Bulldogs.

I heard “We don’t need no coach” a few times during the celebration pic.twitter.com/7dalPOOD2u — Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) December 30, 2017

127 Pass YDs.

147 Rush YDs.

3 Touchdowns.

In his first career start.



Keytaon Thompson. Remember the name. pic.twitter.com/WZdqzWhWyF — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 30, 2017

MSU finishes the season 9-4. The maroon and white have plenty of momentum entering 2018 under new head coach Joe Moorhead.

Hail State!!!

????????

?????? — Coach Joe Moorhead (@BallCoachJoeMo) December 30, 2017

