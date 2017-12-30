Jackson home shot into, killing man inside

One man is dead after a home on Lindsey Drive was shot into around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

When JPD officers arrived, they found that a home had been shot into several times by an unknown suspect(s) and a man inside the home had been shot and killed.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

There were no other injuries reported at this time.

There is no motive or suspect information at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

This is the 64th homicide investigation for 2017.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

