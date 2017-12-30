Derica Wiggins joins 1,000 pt club as JSU Lady Tigers beat Philander Smith

Press Release from Jackson State Athletics

The Jackson State women's basketball team defeated the Philander Smith Lady Panthers 88-48 Saturday evening at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center on the Jackson State campus.

JSU senior guard Derica Wiggins joined the JSU 1,000 point club en route to scoring a game high 19 points. Wiggins, who wen 7-20 from the field and was a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line, led a balanced JSU scoring effort. Christina Ellis added 13 points on 6-10 shooting from the field and Mariah Cauhryn-Smelser added 12 points and five rebounds. Katie Hunt just missed out on a double-double as she finished with 10 points and eiht rebounds. Chelsea Causey led JSU's rebounding efforts as she finished with a game high 10 rebounds to go along with seven points. Oshawla Gray scored seven points asn recorded a game high seven steals.

Terralyn Dominick led Philander Smith with 18 points.

JSU used a solid defensive effort to beat the Lady Panthers, holding Philander? Smith to 29.5 percent shooting from the field and 26.7 percent from three point range. JSU shot 42.2 percent from the field.

The Lady Tigers turned 30 Philander Smith turnovers into 36 points. JSU dominated in the paint scoring 52 points and allowing only 15. The Lady Tigers bench also came through, scoring 48 points.

Philander Smith led for only 55 seconds in the game.

Next Up: JSU returns to action Monday, Jan. 1 to face Alabama State in the SWAC opener at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center on the JSU campus.

