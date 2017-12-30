Mississippi Highway Patrol out in full force for New Year's weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is out in full force this New Year's Weekend taking part in MHP's annual safety campaign "Making it Home for the Holidays."

As you hit the streets this weekend to help ring in 2018, troopers are warning drivers to obey the rules of the road.

If you don’t, drivers themselves with a big fat ticket or behind bars.

MHP’s holiday crackdown “Making it Home for the Holidays” aims to reduce the risk of injuries and deadly accidents.

Troopers will be saturating the roads setting up safety checkpoints across the state looking for speeders, seat belt violators, people texting and driving and of course drunk drivers.

“As of this weekend, we are over 30 DUI arrests statewide and unfortunately it will continue throughout the weekend,” said Cpl. Kervin Stewart.

During the 2016 period, MHP investigated 94 vehicle crashes and four deadly accidents. Troopers wants to see the numbers to decrease this year.

“If you want to go out and party and drink, make sure you have a designated driver," said Stewart. "Also, the weather is going to be dropping temperature wise and the roadways are going to be very slick, so we encourage everyone if you don’t have to be on the road don’t be on the road. If you’re going to be on the road, be careful and aware of the situation.”

The holiday enforcement period ends January 1.

