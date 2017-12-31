MBI investigating after officer-involved shooting at Byram Walmart

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Byram Police are investigating after an officer involved shooting at the Byram Walmart.

According to Byram Police Chief Luke Thompson, an officer was called to Walmart at 8:55 Sunday morning for a shoplifter.

At some point in time there was a foot chase and the suspect was able to get into his car.

He rammed a police car and rammed another car in the parking lot trying to get away and put the officer in imminent harm.

In the ensuing situation, the officer fired at the suspect several times, hitting him.

"He did what he had to do to protect them, and protect the other people in the community. I'm glad they caught him, and whatever else happens, he brought it on himself," said Linda Wilson, a customer at Walmart.

He fled into the city of Jackson and the chase ended in front of a residence on Oak Hill Drive off Watkins and he was transported to UMMC from there.

The condition of the suspect is not known, but at last check he was alive and was speaking to medical staff at UMMC.

"I think it's a tremendous thing that we have law enforcement respond as quick as they do. They have a rough job, and I support them 100%" said Ken Money, another customer at Walmart.

MBI has been called in to investigate. Byram Police will be conducting their own internal investigation.

Thompson says the officer who shot and wounded the suspect has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an internal administrative investigation.

That’s standard protocol, per Thompson.

The investigation has been turned over to MBI.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

