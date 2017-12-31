MBI investigating after officer-involved shooting at Byram Walmart

The boy’s grandparents say he has been abused in the past, and he twice suffered burns in his mother’s custody, according to court documents.More >>
The boy’s grandparents say he has been abused in the past, and he twice suffered burns in his mother’s custody, according to court documents.More >>
Police determined Emily’s mom had been dead in their apartment for nearly 24 hours before the girl was found. The little girl had been wandering barefoot in a park across the street. She told the stranger who found her that her mom was lying on the floor, sleeping.More >>
Police determined Emily’s mom had been dead in their apartment for nearly 24 hours before the girl was found. The little girl had been wandering barefoot in a park across the street. She told the stranger who found her that her mom was lying on the floor, sleeping.More >>
A man fired more than 100 rounds at sheriff's deputies in Colorado early Sunday, killing one and injuring four others, before being fatally shot himself in what authorities called an ambush.More >>
A man fired more than 100 rounds at sheriff's deputies in Colorado early Sunday, killing one and injuring four others, before being fatally shot himself in what authorities called an ambush.More >>
The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.More >>
The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.More >>
Cleveland police say a man who was out shoveling snow was shot and killed early Sunday morning.More >>
Cleveland police say a man who was out shoveling snow was shot and killed early Sunday morning.More >>
Nadine Nepper kept busy this holiday season, making sure everything in the house was perfect for her daughter's return from college. Julia Nepper is 23 years old and just earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin.More >>
Nadine Nepper kept busy this holiday season, making sure everything in the house was perfect for her daughter's return from college. Julia Nepper is 23 years old and just earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin.More >>
Two police officers were shot in Dyer County on Monday morning, according to Dyer County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Two police officers were shot in Dyer County on Monday morning, according to Dyer County Sheriff's Office.More >>
An Amber Alert had been issued for two children in Round Rock.More >>
An Amber Alert had been issued for two children in Round Rock.More >>
Multiple crews are on the scene in Chilton Co. responding to a hazmat situation on I-65 Southbound.More >>
Multiple crews are on the scene in Chilton Co. responding to a hazmat situation on I-65 Southbound.More >>
An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We struggled. We did struggle but that's ok. That has made them who they are," says McCaffrey. Raising a child as a single parent is tough. Terri McCaffrey raised four of them, all girls. When Amber, the oldest, got married it was Terri's dream to one day see all o...More >>
v\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} o\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} w\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} .shape {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We strMore >>