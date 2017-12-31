SWAC basketball slate tips off Monday

The SWAC struggled in non-conference hoops, 5 of the 10 teams are winless.

Jackson State isn't one of them. The Tigers season really starts Monday as conference play tips off. JSU welcomes Alabama State to the Lee E. Williams AAC.

Here's both coaches on the states of their respective teams.

Wayne Brent (JSU Men: 3-10)

"We figured out Mo Rivers is probably our best low post scorer. We got Treshawn Bolden back after a year and a half. We lost Dontelius Ross, so we lost somebody at the point guard spot. But Jeremiah Bozeman has played well in substitute for him."

Surina Dixon (JSU Women: 5-4)

"We have to work harder on our defensive effort. This team is very offensive minded, they like to get up and down. They love to score the ball, so I have to work very hard to get them to focus on defense."

JSU and Valley are home to tip off SWAC play while Alcorn is on the road

SWAC Basketball - Monday

5:30pm women/7:30pm men: Jackson State vs. Alabama State

- Livestream: JSU Tigers 1

3pm women/5pm men: Alcorn State at Prairie View

- Online: PVPanthers.com

2pm women/4pm men: Mississippi Valley vs. UAPB

- YouTube: MVSU Sports

