Three arrested after Madison subway employee assaulted

Madison police arrested three people after a Subway employee was assaulted Sunday night.

Police were called at 9:21 concerning an assault that happened at the subway on Colony Crossing in the city of Madison. Officers met with an employee who told police she was beat up by three individuals. She said they kicked her and hit her with an object in the forehead.

After the assault, the two men and the woman drove away in a 2012 black Chevrolet Impala.

An officer ended up finding the car driving on I-55 south and tried to pull the car over. The driver refused to stop and eventually ran the car into a ditch off Beasley Road where the three suspects were taken into custody without incident.

One of the occupants was 17 years old and Madison police is not releasing his identity.

The other two suspects were identified as Linda Harris from Jackson and Durborsky Harris, also from Jackson.

All three suspects are being charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

