FIRST ALERT: Frigid temperatures hit the metro

Hard Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 A.M. Tuesday for the entire viewing area.

Frigid weather is slamming Mississippi as the new year rolls in.

Dangerous cold temperatures and wind chills will continue on this first day of the new year. Friday morning, we tied the record low at 17° that was set back in 1984.

It will be sunny today with highs near or just below freezing.

Northerly wind today at 15mph with higher gusts with the wind chill sitting in the teens and 20's all day.

Expect lows in the middle teens to lower 20's, every morning this week with highs in the 30's through Thursday and in the 40's Friday and Saturday.

Remember to bring your pets inside when temperatures are this low.

Clouds increase on Sunday, as temperatures return to the 50's. The average high this time of year is 56 and the average low is 36.

