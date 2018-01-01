Man arrested in shooting death of his ex's new boyfriend

On Sunday night, a man was shot to death with an assault rifle inside of a home in Pike County.

At 7:31 p.m. deputies responded to D.L. Jefferson Lane in reference to a man trying to force himself inside a home. The owner of the home, Ella Ellzey, called 911 and told dispatchers that Michael Bloomer, her ex-boyfriend, was trying to kick her door in.

Ellzey told police her current boyfriend Prentiss Pounds was also in the home and that's why Michael Bloomer was upset trying to kick the door in.

Bloomer ended up getting inside before police arrived and found Pounds. He shot him several times before fleeing the scene.

Deputy Lt. Lamar Cook stopped a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

Inside the car was Michael Bloomer. Deputy Cook found a semi -automatic assault rifle in the car, which they believe was the murder weapon.

Bloomer was interviewed by investigators and admitted to shooting and killing Pounds

