Rankin Co. officer saves overdose victim's life with narcan

A Rankin County officer saved a man's life after he revived an overdose victim with the drug narcan.

On December 25 at 7:46 p.m. the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a report of an unconscious man at a home in a subdivision in the north part of Rankin County. Deputy Chance White was dispatched to the home along with Reservoir Fire and Pafford Ambulance due to the possibility of an overdose.

Deputy White met a woman at the home who said her boyfriend had been drinking all day and smoking marijuana and taking oxycodone.

Deputy White found the man unresponsive and not breathing well. He gave him "narcan" to reverse the effects of the drug overdose.

Shortly after administering the “narcan”, the victim began breathing stronger and his status improved. Fire and medical personnel arrived on scene and took over treatment.

All Rankin County Deputies have been issued “narcan” thanks to a grant from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health. This is the first case where a Rankin County Deputy has saved a life using the new drug.

