City of Canton opens emergency shelter due to cold weather

The City of Canton opened a shelter for the brutally cold weather that hit Mississippi yesterday.

The office of the Mayor and Emergency Services of the City of Canton announced that emergency shelters are now available at the W.L. Johnson Recreation Center at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

This center will be open today and tomorrow and closing Wednesday Morning January 3rd at 9 a.m.

