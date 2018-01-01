Subfreezing temperatures hit the metro further aggravating an aging infrastructure

An arctic blast ushers in the New Year in the Jackson metro.

Residents rose to wintry scenes from frozen puddles to icy tree limbs and the usual problems that plague Jackson's aging infrastructure. It may be 2018, but Jackson's infrastructure problems persist. On the first day of the New Year downtown high rise residents awoke to yet another water main break.

"Before I got here it was the worst because when I hear water and our properties it's never a good thing for us," said Standard Life Building Maintenance Supervisor Craig White.

He got a rude awakening the first day of the new year with a call about a water leak at the downtown apartments.

"I got dressed and came down and my partner was already here waiting on me, and I was glad to see this instead of inside the building," said White.

The maintenance supervisor informed the city of the break as water continued to rush from the sidewalk throughout the morning. Thankfully residents in the 76 units still had water.

Nearby another water main break appeared at the intersection of West and Pascagoula Streets.

A steady stream of water rushed from a break beneath the newly paved street.

Over 20 miles away in Florence ice cascades down tree limbs and a fence beneath the Briarhill Road water tank. Florence Public Works officials say controllers froze at both tanks on Briarhill and West Main Street.

Water storage tanks overflowed leaving behind a wintry scene as temperatures hovered in the teens to 20's most of the morning.

Crews made repairs to the tanks by 10 a.m.

