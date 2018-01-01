Local athletes host New Year's running event despite cold weather

A group of local athletes rang in the New Year the best way they know how: hitting the ground running!

And they didn't let the cold weather stop them. 3 On Your Side and FOX40 met up with the athletes Monday morning at the Natchez Trace Overlook for an exclusive look at their annual "Peas and Greens" event.

Our First Alert Weather Team put Monday morning's "feels like" temperature around 9 degrees.

But the "Pothole Runners" took the cold weather in stride. For the past five years, they've been putting on their "Peas and Greens" New Year's event, and this year was no different.

"Every New Year's, we come and just run, and then we get to feast on peas and greens and water and Gatorade, and definitely hot chocolate as well. We just run and be social!" exclaimed Jennifer Cecil, the event organizer.

The group got to the overlook around 6:30 in the morning, and welcomed everyone to run or walk as long or short a distance as they wanted.

Meg Anderson ran 20.18 miles to welcome the new year.

"It's 17 degrees outside. Little chilly!" joked Anderson. "I have on two shirts. But it's not bad!"

The runners say the trick is to lair up. Even knowing that, though, the freezing temperatures did keep some athletes indoors.

"On the normal events we have around 80 to 100. So I think the cold is kind of keeping a lot of people away this morning," said Cecil.

Around 30 people did show up, even despite the weather.

"It's always the crazy things you do that you remember the most, right? So that's what we're doing - making memories!" said Donavon Lewis, a member of the Pothole Runners.

The Pothole Runners jog together just about every day.

You can find them on Facebook if you think they might help you stick to your New Year's resolution.

