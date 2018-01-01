Local athletes host New Year's running event despite cold weather

Police are still determining when exactly the crime occurred but believe it was between one and three weeks ago.More >>
Police are still determining when exactly the crime occurred but believe it was between one and three weeks ago.More >>
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.More >>
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.More >>
A feud between neighbors in West Harrison, Indiana is leaving an infant girl with medical issues caught in the middle.More >>
A feud between neighbors in West Harrison, Indiana is leaving an infant girl with medical issues caught in the middle.More >>
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.More >>
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.More >>
A Murrells Inlet couple’s effort to get a red suitcase they found on Christmas Day back to its rightful owner is going viral.More >>
A Murrells Inlet couple’s effort to get a red suitcase they found on Christmas Day back to its rightful owner is going viral.More >>