Lawmakers preview legislation they plan to file this year

Lawmakers return to Jackson for the 2018 legislative session Tuesday. Much of the legislation filed will never make it to the stage where it's debated.

After all, there are thousands of bills filed each year. But we have spoken with some lawmakers ahead of the session on what they plan to propose.

Lawmakers had varied ideas on how to tackle road and bridge issues at the end of last year's session. This year, they'll pitch even more.



"One thing I'm advocating for is that we give locals, municipalities and counties, the option to raise 1 cent or 2 cents a gallon to repair local roads and bridges," said Representative Earle Banks, D-District 67.



Senator Dean Kirby has made public that he'll also file a bill that would put the decision-making about transportation needs in your hands.

He says it would call for a statewide referendum in each transportation district. MDOT would give a list of projects to voters so they'd see where the money would be spent.



Public safety has been another a big priority for the current leadership. Senator Joey Fillingane says recent church and school shootings prompted his proposal to enhance penalties.



"A death penalty offense or if it's short of a death, if it's just an aggravated or simple assault type deal, we want to enhance those penalties to try to deter people from doing that," explained Senator Joey Fillingane, R-District 41.



Medical issues could take up some debate time and the current opioid epidemic has everyone's attention.



"If care about keeping them alive, we need to give doctors the flexibility to wean them off slowly and get them into treatment," noted Representative Joel Bomgar, R-District 58. "A lot of what we're doing to try to make it better is making it worse right now."



As another statewide election year looms, Senator David Blount will push for laws addressing absentee voting, early voting, and online voter registration.

It will also likely be another busy education session. Some of the proposal that have been discussed include: free community college, doing away with statewide testing as exit exams in favor of the ACT, and a possible school funding formula rewrite.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.