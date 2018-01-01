Sheriff's Deputy saves man's life using Narcan

A Rankin County Sheriff’s Deputy revived an opioid-overdose victim with the help of the opioid-reserving drug Narcan.

Deputy Chance White was called to a Rankin County home on Christmas night after dispatch received a call about an unresponsive man.

“Upon my arrival, I met with a female subject and she stated the male subject had been drinking all day and smoked marijuana and he had ingested a handful of oxycodone,” White said.

Deputy White said he was at the right place at the right time.

“He was blue, he was unresponsive, I tried to do the sternum rub and he was being unresponsive,” White said. “I administered the drug and he immediately started breathing.”

From there, other first responders on the scene took over the man’s care. Deputy White said he doesn’t consider himself a hero and that he was just simply doing his job.

White said the department completed training on how to use Narcan after noticing a spike in opioid overdose cases in the area.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.