Simpson County sheriff faces sexual harassment lawsuit

Simpson County Sheriff Donald O'Cain has been hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit.

It was filed December 19, 2017 in U. S. District Court. Former dispatcher Nancy Floyd Smith claimed, in federal court documents, the sheriff gave her unwanted hugs and kissed her on the lips without permission.

All this, allegedly, occurring from the time she was hired in August 2016 to her resignation in April 2017, which she claims was forced.

In the document, Smith also claims to have smelled alcohol on the sheriff's breath and noticed that he appeared intoxicated in one encounter. The Simpson County Board of Supervisors is also named in the lawsuit.

3 On Your Side reached out to Sheriff O'Cain for comment Monday night and asked if he was aware of the lawsuit.

O'Cain replied, "The county attorney is working on it. I really don't know anything about it."

Asked if there was any truth to Nancy Floyd Smith's claims of sexual harassment, the sheriff said, "None whatsoever."

O'Cain also denied Smith was forced to resign, saying, "It wasn't anything to that."

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.