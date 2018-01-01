Man wanted for killing Lawrence Co. man in property dispute found dead

The search is over for a gunman accused of killing one person in Lawrence County, torching two homes and fleeing.

According to Sheriff Lessie Butler, 56-year-old Anthony (Tony) Wilson, of Jayess, was found dead of a self inflicted gunshot wound on New Year's Day.

Officials say an ongoing feud over property lines on Frog Ridge Road in Lawrence County led to the brutal attack on December 19, when Henry Peavey was found murdered and his home set on fire. His wife Mary Catherine was found severely beaten.

Wilson was reportedly a neighbor of the couple and had been in a court battle over the adjoining property.

