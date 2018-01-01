Alexus Freeman the hero as Alcorn State splits twinbill at Prairie View

Press Release from Alcorn State Athletics

Alcorn State Women 73, Prairie View 72

Alexus Freeman scored 24 points -- including the game's final four -- to lift Alcorn State (5-6, 1-0) to a 73-72 conference road win at Prairie View A&M (2-10, 0-1) Monday afternoon in the William J. Nicks Babydome.



Freeman also dished five assists and made five steals. Cloe Lane added 18 points and six rebounds, and Miracle Rushing posted a double-double with 14 rebounds and 11 points. Tia Sanders was limited to five points.



Shala Dobbins led Prairie View with 23 points and four assists. La'Neique Nealey added 15 points, seven rebounds, two steals, two assists and two blocks. Mariah Campbell chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds.



Down 67-59 with 4:00 left in the game, the Lady Panthers set about on a furious comeback aided by Nealey and Dobbins. The twosome accounted for every point of an 11-0 run by Prairie View, with Dobbins sinking a layup and a free throw to make it 70-67 in favor of the Lady Panthers. Rushing converted a lay-up with 45 ticks left to bring Alcorn within one, but Dobbins responded with a bucket to push Prairie View back ahead by three with 34 seconds left.



After a short timeout, Freeman buried a three with 14 ticks to tie the game, and swiped the ball from Dobbins on the Lady Panthers' next possession, resulting in a foul on Nealey. Freeman sank the front end of her free throws to give Alcorn the one-point win.



Alcorn outrebounded PVAMU 48-33 in the game, though both sides shot nearly identical percentages from the floor, with the Lady Braves holding a slight edge (40.0 - 39.6).

