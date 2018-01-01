Jackson State sweeps Alabama State in twinbill to start SWAC play

Jackson State basketball tipped off 2018 by sweeping Alabama State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener. Paris Collins had 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Tigers beat the Hornets 82-73. Derica Wiggins dropped 23 points as the Lady Tigers won 70 - 61. Both squads start 1-0 in SWAC play.

JSU will host Alabama A&M Wednesday in another conference twinbill. The ladies take the floor at 5:30pm, the guys at 8:00pm at the Lee E. Williams AAC.

