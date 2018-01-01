Jackson State sweeps Alabama State in twinbill to start SWAC play

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jackson State basketball tipped off 2018 by sweeping Alabama State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener. Paris Collins had 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Tigers beat the Hornets 82-73. Derica Wiggins dropped 23 points as the Lady Tigers won 70 - 61. Both squads start 1-0 in SWAC play.
JSU will host Alabama A&M Wednesday in another conference twinbill. The ladies take the floor at 5:30pm, the guys at 8:00pm at the Lee E. Williams AAC.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.