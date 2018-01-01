13-year-old accidentally shot in the leg by brother - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

13-year-old accidentally shot in the leg by brother

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
Connect
Source: Raycom Image Library Source: Raycom Image Library
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are investigating an accidental shooting of 13-year-old.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. at a home on Longwood Drive in Jackson. Officers found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers later learned that the victim’s younger brother somehow obtained a handgun and the weapon discharged. 

The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening at this time. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly