Anthony Moore named Jackson's new Interim Police Chief

Jackson has a new Interim Police Chief.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has named Anthony Moore as Chief of Police until a new chief is named. Chief Lee Vance retired after 30 years of service on December 31, 2017.

The mayor's office say Interim Police Chief Moore is committed to servicing the City of Jackson with high integrity and character in the most professional manner possible.

Lieutenant Anthony Moore is a 34-year-veteran of the Jackson Police Department, serving in several different positions in his time there.

The USM grad has a Master's in Political Science, and works not only as a cop, but also as a professor at JSU and Hinds Community College, which drew the mayor to him.

"Not only is he familiar with our police department and how it runs and functions; he's also familiar with the trends around the nation, as he teaches criminal justice," said Mayor Lumumba.

The new chief will have to figure out how to deal with problem areas like Lindsey Drive, where there have been four shootings in the past year alone - two of them deadly.

Just last Friday, a man shot into a house, killing 38 year old, wheelchair-bound Dennis Evans.

"I have family on Lindsey Drive, and I wish they would have more police presence... because it's too relaxed around here right now," said Rodrick Bracy, who was on Lindsey Drive Tuesday.

Mayor Lumumba says there could be even more changes coming to JPD, but he wouldn't specify what those might be.

"We understand that the issue of crime is beyond just the issue of policing. So the view of this administration is that we're going to look at the root causes of crime," said Mayor Lumumba.

The Mayor also mentioned that Moore's appointment could change from interim to permanent, if all goes well.

