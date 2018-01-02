Madison County schools delayed Wednesday due to extreme cold

Madison County schools will be delayed tomorrow due to the extreme cold.

Wednesday, January 3rd, school will be delayed one hour. Buses will continue on their normal routes, but just one hour later then regularly scheduled. They will begin picking up children at 7:00 a.m.

According to the school, this delay will ensure that everything is operating well in the facility as students are coming back from Christmas break.

This delay only affects the students. Employees are asked to come in at their regular time.

Dismissal will happen at the regular time.

