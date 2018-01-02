Teaira McCowan named SEC Player of the Week

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

A dominant close to 2017 in the paint earned Mississippi State junior center Teaira McCowan the first Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honor of 2018.

McCowan averaged 33.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals and shot 79.5 percent from the field as Mississippi State defeated Mississippi Valley State and Georgia to improve to 15-0 on the year and 1-0 in conference play.

The stellar week earned McCowan her second SEC Player of the Week nod in the last three weeks and third of the season, tying LaToya Thomas (2002) for the most by a Bulldog. The honor also went to a State player for the third-straight week, as McCowan won it Dec. 19 and Victoria Vivians received it a week ago.

McCowan and Vivians have combined to claim five of the first eight SEC Player of the Week awards.

McCowan opened the week with a 41-point, 13-rebound, 5-block showing in a 112-36 win against Mississippi Valley State. The Brenham, Texas, native became the 12th Bulldog to score 40 points in a game, tying Morgan William for eighth in school history. Her 19 field goals ranked one off the MSU record.

She capped the week by knocking down 80 percent of her shots to finish with 26 points and 13 rebounds at Vic Schaefer’s Bulldogs defeated Georgia 86-62 for the program’s first win in Athens since 2002.

The performance at Georgia, her 11th double-double of the season, helped State open league play with a win for the fourth-straight year, a program first. The Bulldogs’ 86 points was the most allowed by Georgia in a game since 2006.

Against UGA, McCowan notched her seventh-straight double-double by halftime with 15 points and 12 rebounds. She had 9 points and 9 boards in the opening quarter.

She had 25 points and 9 rebounds in the opening 20 minutes against Mississippi Valley State.

McCowan is third in the SEC in scoring this season at 20.3 ppg. Her 12.5 rebounds per game is second in the league and sixth in the nation. Her 66.8-percent season field goal percentage also leads the SEC and is fourth in the country.

She also leads the conference and rates third nationally with her 11 double-doubles.

McCowan and the Bulldogs open the home SEC slate Thursday, hosting Arkansas at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network. Thursday’s game will be Blair Schaefer Senior Night, with collectible posters of the senior guard being given away prior to the game.

