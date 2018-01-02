JSU guard Derica Wiggins named SWAC Player of the Week

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

Jackson State guard Derica Wiggins has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Women's Basketball Player of the Week for her exceptional performances during the week of Dec. 26 - Jan. 1.



Derica Wiggins, Jackson State

G | Sr. | 5-7 | Memphis, Tenn.



Wiggins joined Jackson State's 1,000-point club this past week, during which she averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game in guiding the Lady Tigers to wins over Philander Smith College and Alabama State during opening night of conference play.



The Memphis, Tenn. native posted 19 points and three steals in JSU's 88-56 victory over Philander Smith, and followed that with a 23-point, six-rebound, two-steal performance against Alabama State, a 70-61 Jackson State win during which the senior scored eight points in the final quarter. Wiggins shot a combined 42.8 percent from the floor in these two games.



Wiggins currently stands third in the league in scoring at 17.4 points per game, the highest individual average for the SWAC's top scoring offense. She also averages 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals a night.

