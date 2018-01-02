Mississippi State hosts #22 Arkansas tonight in SEC opener

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Looking to ring in the New Year on a high note, Mississippi State opens its 2018 SEC slate against No. 22 Arkansas on Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum.

Tip is set for 8:05 p.m. CT, with the game televised on the SEC Network. Roy Philpott and Brooke Wiesbrod will handle the broadcast, while Neil Price and Richard Williams will have the call on the MSU Radio Network.

The Bulldogs have won the last two in this series, including last year’s showdown in Fayetteville, 84-78.

LAST TIME OUT

Mississippi State rolled to a 109-81 victory against North Florida. Aric Holman paced MSU with his career-high 23 points, while Quinndary Weatherspoon added 18 and Xavian Stapleton 16.

The Razorbacks rallied to beat then No. 21 Tennessee in overtime, 95-93. Daryl Macon scored 33 points en route to earning SEC player of the week honors.

RECORDS

Mississippi State, 12-1; Arkansas, 11-2.



THE SERIES

Arkansas leads, 33-27.

KEY LINKS

Live Stats: http://hailst.at/2lyyMCq

Watch ESPN: http://hailst.at/2lwat7Y



COACHES

Ben Howland enters his third year at MSU and 22nd overall. As head coach in four different stops, he is 443-240 with a 42-34 mark with the Bulldogs.

Mike Anderson is in his seventh year at Arkansas and is 139-76. In 16 seasons overall, he’s 339-174.

QUOTABLE

“It’s a new season, and we all know it’s going to be a battle for 18 games. Arkansas is coming off a great win, and we know the problems they present with their defense. We’ve got to protect the basketball. And we have to defend because they have great shooters.” — MSU coach Ben Howland.