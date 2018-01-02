Southern Miss WR Korey Robertson declares for 2018 NFL Draft - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Southern Miss WR Korey Robertson declares for 2018 NFL Draft

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Southern Miss' leading receiver is turning pro. Korey Robertson will skip his senior season and declare for the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Hattiesburg American was first to report the news of Robertson's departure. He led the Golden Eagles with 76 catches for 1,106 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

