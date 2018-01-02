Southern Miss WR Korey Robertson declares for 2018 NFL Draft

Southern Miss' leading receiver is turning pro. Korey Robertson will skip his senior season and declare for the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Hattiesburg American was first to report the news of Robertson's departure. He led the Golden Eagles with 76 catches for 1,106 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

BREAKING: Korey Robertson will not return for his senior season. https://t.co/EUsmrt8uCH — Jason Munz (@munzly) January 2, 2018

Southern Miss WR Korey Robertson, a redshirt junior projected as a 2nd or 3rd round pick, is declaring for @NFL Draft, source said. He was first-team all conference with 76 catches for 1,106 yards and 12 TDs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2018

