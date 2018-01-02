MS Blood Services has critical blood shortage - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MS Blood Services has critical blood shortage

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) has issued an urgent plea for blood and Platelet donors, all types. MBS had a 25% decrease in donors in December and is at crisis level inventory

This equates to about 1.000 units less blood than needed.

MBS is urging all donors to donate ASAP to alleviate blood shortages brought on by the holidays.

