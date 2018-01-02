Man wanted for killing Lawrence Co. man in property dispute found dead after two weeks on the run

A Lawrence county homicide and arson suspect was found dead after eluding authorities following an extensive search.

Anthony "Tony" Wilson had been in hiding after being charged with homicide, aggravated assault and arson.

He was reportedly spotted New Year's Day and the manhunt resumed.

After two weeks in hiding, authorities say Wilson was found dead inside a campsite on Nell Lambert Road in Jayess.

Lawrence County Sheriff Lessie Butler said MHP received a tip Monday afternoon that Wilson was spotted in the area.

Law enforcement officers surrounded the trailer while awaiting a search warrant.

"When they made entry, they found Mr. Wilson with a gunshot wound to the throat that was apparently self inflicted," said Sheriff Butler.

Agencies from across the state and surrounding counties assisted with the search.

Wilson's body was located around 8:00 p.m. on the first day of 2018.

His last hiding place was just over a mile from his Frog Ridge Road home.

Investigators reported that there was power to the campsite, a propane tank and barbecue grill.

Sheriff Butler said a drone was used Friday to assist in the search near the area where Wilson was last seen on December 19.

Butler would not say how long Wilson had been dead but did say law enforcement did not report hearing gunfire while at the scene.

"He just didn't want to leave the area because he was so familiar with where he was at and that was the family land that was in question," added Sheriff Butler.

The Jayess resident was wanted in connection with the murder of Henry Peavey and beating of his wife Kathryn. Wilson then reportedly set two homes on fire.

According to investigators, the Peaveys and Wilson were neighbors and involved in a years long property dispute.

MBI is conducting the investigation into Wilson's death.

