Freezing temperatures affecting waterlines and vehicles

Underground water lines are blowing. One on Old Canton Road in Fondren is gushing water.

Some Belhaven folks are putting styrofoam covers on their outdoor water spigots. Others are leaving water dripping and opening cabinet doors where pipes are.

Others..well they are calling plumbers.



"Pipes are freezing and busting everywhere you look," said Jimmy Slawson of B's Plumbing. "Everybody needs to let it run and if not you are going to wake up in the morning and have busted pipes."

These extended frigid temperatures can make starting your car difficult if not impossible. Very cold weather saps the cranking capability of batteries.

"If it was weak then its going to probably kill it like the first hot spell will do the same thing," added Slawson.

Cold temperatures can reduce the air pressure in tires, so make sure the tires are properly inflated. It can enhance fuel economy and prolong the life of the tires.

"Nowadays most of your cars have tire pressure monitoring systems and they will tell you if they are low but on older cars, they won't," said Slawson.

And while you are under the hood. Fill your antifreeze.

"If you haven't checked your antifreeze it's probably too late," added Slawson.

If it hasn't been flushed in a few years, then it might need it.

Buy an emergency kit with cables, first aid kit, flares, a battery-powered air compressor and other things that can prevent a minor inconvenience from becoming a major problem.

