MDOC official arrested for domestic violence in Pearl

Wednesday, January 3 2018 8:09 AM EST2018-01-03 13:09:02 GMT
(Source: WIS)
South Carolina residents woke up Wednesday morning to a major shake up in the state's energy sector with the news that a Virginia-based power company is buying SCANA in the wake of the VC Summer collapse. Dominion Energy out of Richmond, VA, will purchase SCANA through an all-stock merger with plans to immediately refund South Carolina Electric and Gas customers following the failure of the dual-nuclear power plant in Fairfield County. That $1.3 billion plan could mean up to $1...More >>
