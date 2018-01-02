MDOC official arrested for domestic violence in Pearl

A Mississippi Department of Corrections official is facing domestic violence charges in Pearl.

Police were called to the home of Todd King twice, Monday evening and again early Tuesday morning when he was arrested and charged.

King is the Community Corrections Director for the Mississippi Department Of Corrections.

Lt. Brian McGairty of the Pearl Police Department says there was no evidence of physical abuse, but added there was evidence of a threat being made.

MDOC Communications Director Grace Fisher said, "procedurally an employee arrested is placed on leave pending a review". She could not comment further because it is a personnel issue.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved