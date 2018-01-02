Rankin County man charged with crimes in Rankin, Warren, Sharkey Counties

Rankin County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and filing a false police report in Rankin County.

44-year-old Morris Sterling Woodruff called deputies to his home on Haddon Circle to report a burglary at his home.

The items Woodruff reported stolen turned out to be items that were in a white Cadillac stolen out of Warren County, November 2017. A consensual search of Woodruff's house revealed the keys to the Cadillac as well as drug paraphernalia.

The tag on the vehicle was discovered to be a switched tag.

Rankin County and Warren County Sheriff's Department investigators searched Woodruff's house and found the Warren County car tag belonging on the Cadillac in a burn pile behind the residence.

Investigators also located a wallet believed to belong to the Warren County victim. The wallet was being used by Woodruff and contained his identification.

Woodruff is being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and filing a false police report in Rankin County. He will be facing charges of motor vehicle theft in Warren County and currently there is a hold on him from Sharkey County.

He will remain in the Rankin County Jail until his initial appearance. That appearance is expected to be Thursday in Rankin County Court before Judge Kent McDaniel.

