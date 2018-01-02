City of Jackson cold weather measures and water conservation tips

The City of Jackson began experiencing near-record low temperatures on Sunday evening following the arrival of an arctic cold front. As a result, the water treatment system, the water elevated storage tanks, and the water distribution system are experiencing challenges in meeting customer demand.

Some areas are also experiencing low water pressure due to several water main breaks throughout the city.

The Director of Public Works has declared an emergency in order to bring in contractor crews to supplement the City workforce. We anticipate that this emergency may continue through the remainder of this week.

In an attempt to conserve water, we are asking the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi to use the following tips to help do your part in conserving water:

Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth. Water comes out of the average household faucet at 2.5 gallons per minute. Don’t let all that water go down the drain while you brush! Turn off the faucet after you wet your brush, and leave it off until it’s time to rinse.

Turn off the tap while washing your hands. Do you need the water to run while you’re scrubbing your hands? Save a few gallons of water and turn the faucet off after you wet your hands until you need to rinse.

Hand-washing a lot of dishes? Fill up your sink with water, instead of letting it run the whole time that you’re scrubbing.

Cut your showers short. Older shower heads can use as much as 5 gallons of water per minute. Speed things up in the shower for some serious water savings.

Don’t run the dishwasher or washing machine until it’s full. Those half-loads add up to gallons and

gallons of water wasted.

Wash clothes in moderation.

Fill up water containers, bathtub, etc.

Purchase extra drinking water.

The City of Jackson will continue to keep you informed during this weather event.

