Maintain fitness resolutions for the year

Having a solid support system and not overworking yourself, in the beginning, are two key components that can help you to accomplish your health goals.

"We were closed yesterday so we've had 15 people sign up today, January 2," said D1 Sports Training Facility General Manager, Mike Espy. "That's really good for me but, you know, in the long term thing we want to help people change. We want to help people change their lives."

Fitness managers at D1 Sports Training Facility say they've been busy enrolling new clients that have the desire to be healthier.

"We don't want people to sign up for one month or two months and drop off the map. We want to keep you for the long term," added Espy. "We really want to help you make those goals."

The idea of losing a certain amount of weight can be daunting, Espy says, but if you break it down into a series of attainable goals it can be easier.

"Some people say, 'Hey I want to do this. I want to lose this much weight. I wanna look like this. I got a dress I haven't worn in 12 years, I wanna fit in that,'" said William Triplett, a performance coach at D1. "So those days when they are feeling their worst and they're not really trying their hardest, we remember that and we bring that up."

Tips for staying with your health/workout resolutions:

Create a plan

Bring a friend

Take it easy

Be realistic

