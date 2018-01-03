Coming up on WLBT: City of Jackson under water emergency

We'll have some important conservation tips for Jackson residents as the city is under emergency for water issues related to freezing weather.
Madison schools will not start at their normal time today. We'll have details on a delayed start.
We've just learned new information regarding JSU students on a delay for moving in. We'll explain at 5.
See you in 10.
~Joy
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.More >>
Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.More >>
A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.More >>
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.More >>
The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.More >>
You've probably heard it hundreds of times: Prevent your pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can burst, causing the homeowner thousands of dollars in damage.More >>
No winner means the jackpots keep growing. Get ready to wait in line to buy a ticket.More >>
