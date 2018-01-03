Coming up on WLBT: City of Jackson under water emergency - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Coming up on WLBT: City of Jackson under water emergency

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
We'll have some important conservation tips for Jackson residents as the city is under emergency for water issues related to freezing weather. 

Madison schools will not start at their normal time today. We'll have details on a delayed start.

We've just learned new information regarding JSU students on a delay for moving in. We'll explain at 5. 

See you in 10.

~Joy

