Man shot through wall of mobile home; JPD investigating

A man was shot through the wall of his mobile home early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Gertrude Drive around 5:30 a.m.

A 44-year-old man was hit in the forearm by a bullet. The victim told officers he was sitting inside when the projectile came through the wall. He ran to a neighbor for help.

The victim's injuries are non life-threatening.

Police say there is no suspect information right now and the investigation is ongoing.

