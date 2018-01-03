JSU move in date postponed due to weather - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JSU move in date postponed due to weather

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson State University's move in date has been postponed due to the cold weather in the metro.

According to the University's Facebook page, move in date will now be Friday, January 5 at noon.

The cold temperatures have caused unforeseen issues with water and heating in different buildings.

The University also keeps their website updated with the latest. 

