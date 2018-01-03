Hugh Freeze speaks for the first time since Ole Miss departure

Hugh Freeze resigned as Ole Miss head coach on July 20th, 2017 after discovering a pattern of misconduct. Save for a September letter to Rebel fans, the former football coach has declined to do interviews on the matter.

Freeze broke his silence on Wednesday, making an one hour appearance on Outkick the Coverage.

On Ole Miss fanbase and Oxford community

"They love their university and are passionate about it. I've asked the Ole Miss family to forgive me. But I'm certain there are some that would still struggle to do that, and I understand that, I get it. The encouragement we've received as a family and in particular my wife, and my kids, and myself has been incredible. Now being outside of football has been brutal. You feel like there's a purpose missing in your life, and I don't know how to fill that yet."

On NCAA case and coming back to coaching

"You know, I can't, there's no way that I can sit here and tell you today anything but the truth. The truth is there were some things throughout that 5 year process that were found to be impermissible. I did not monitor closely enough some of the booster activity in regards to our staff. I do believe I'll get another chance at some point. I don't know how soon and I try not to think about that because it makes me anxious. But I do believe that when I do I will be better prepared than ever to honor that position, to honor that coach that hires me, to honor that administration that hires me."

You can hear the entire interview below.

