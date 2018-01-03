City of Jackson declares emergency to deal with water main breaks

There is a bitterly cold breakdown in Jackson; water pipes underground and inside continue erupting. City leaders are scrambling to adapt by declaring an emergency situation. The water treatment system, the water elevated storage tanks, even the water distribution system are experiencing challenges.

Early Wednesday morning 32 water main breaks were reported. City officials anticipate that this emergency may continue through the remainder of this week.

The city has declared an emergency and is pulling in outside contractor crews according to the Director of Public Works Bob Miller,

"We have three city crews right now. Two contractor crews today and I'll be adding two additional contractor crews tomorrow," said Miller. "So that will make for a total of 7 crews beginning tomorrow morning."

Crews are working 12-hour shifts. We found a supplemental crew working on a bubbling break on Old Canton Road. Other areas are also experiencing low water pressure due to several water main breaks.

RELATED STORY: City of Jackson cold weather measures and water conservation tips

The city is asking Jacksonians and businesses to conserve water as the cold snap continues.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.



