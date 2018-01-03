Traffic is blocked on Highway 18 after truck spills thousands of - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Traffic is blocked on Highway 18 after truck spills thousands of eggs

Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Thousands of eggs spilled onto Highway 18 after a Cal-Maine food truck lost its load. 

The spill is at the intersection of Highway 18 and Greenway Drive. 

The eggs have spilled onto the highway causing traffic to be diverted and major loss of the cargo.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available. 

