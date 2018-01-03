Police identify 21-year-old shot to death in Pearl

Pearl police have identified the 21-year-old gunned down in Pearl as Tamorris Douglas.

Investigators with the Pearl Police Department are looking into what led up to the city’s first murder of the year. Pearl police received a call at 2:15 Wednesday afternoon regarding a shooting near the 300 block of Reynolds Street.

“Initially when they responded, they found a 21-year-old male in the residence there on Reynolds Street,” said Lt. Brian McGairty. “He had been shot multiple times. They quickly were able to determine the shooter and she was actually next door at the neighbor’s house that actually made the 911 call. So, she was quickly taken into custody and she’s being questioned for all the events that happened.”

McGairty said the investigators aren’t sure of the exact nature of the relationship between the suspect and victim but they do know the two knew each other.

Right now, police aren’t sure what led up to the shooting.

“Investigators are working on other details,” added McGairty. “Investigators are obviously working on other details such as search warrants and other things to kind of replay the events that happened earlier.”

McGairty said police had been called to the home for other incidents prior to the shooting.

“The house itself we’ve been to multiple times over the last several weeks,” said McGairty. “Mainly for city ordinance type violations involving keeping pit bulls there. There were some compliance they must meet with the city in order to keep those dogs there. It’s not that they can’t have them, there’s a requirement set forth there that they were’t meeting. There were other calls of suspicious activity, In and out of the residence at different times of the night. We have been monitoring the home and investigators have been working on some other details there as well. “

32-year-old Nikki Nichelle Patchin was arrested and charged with murder.

