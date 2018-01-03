Mississippi Supreme Court dismisses Jackson's suit against W. Rankin Utility Authority

The battle between the city of Jackson and the West Rankin Utility Authority is over. The Mississippi Supreme Court issued an order dismissing the case.

Jackson sought to break off relations after the West Rankin Utility Authority received a permit to create its own wastewater treatment plant.

A 2015 appeal against MDEQ, its Permit Board and West Rankin Utility Authority, filed by the city, went to the state Supreme Court to get the permit blocked, but last month, the Jackson City Council voted to voluntarily dismiss the appeal on the advice of new Public Works Director Bob Miller.

