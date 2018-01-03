Continental will Begin Training Center Construction Early 2018

Continental, the technology company, and premium tire manufacturer is preparing to start construction on its Employee Training Center this month.

The training center will be a very important piece in Continental’s plan to build a strong, successful workforce when hiring for its future commercial vehicle tire plant begins in October.

"Tire business is people business,” said Michael Egner, Project Manager for Continental’s Greenfield Project in Clinton. “The training and qualifications of our workforce will have a significant impact on the success of the ramp up.”

When construction is complete in the fall of 2018, the facility will be used for job interviews, employee on-boarding and training new employees. It will be equipped with classrooms, computer labs, and hands-on technical training areas.

The training center will be built to LEED Silver standards and include features that promote energy efficiency and sustainability, such as solar panels and advanced utility metering.

The development contractor for the Continental Tire Training Center is Copeland and Johns, Inc., of Pearl, MS. Currently, the design for the training center is being completed by Dean and Dean Architect (Jackson, MS), Edmonds Engineering (Jackson, MS), Laird and Smithers, Inc., (Jackson, MS) and Benchmark Engineering & Surveying, LLC (Brandon, MS).

The training center will be Continental’s first completed structure. Construction on the commercial vehicle tire plant will begin in early 2018. The production of commercial vehicle tires is scheduled to start by the end of 2019.

Continental has committed for a long-term investment totaling approximately $1.4 billion and employing 2,500 people when the plant reaches full capacity in the next decade. This will be Continental’s third tire plant in the United States.

