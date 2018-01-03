Burst pipes prevent JSU students from moving back into dorms

Subfreezing temperatures are taking a toll on pipes all across the metro and the largest university in the city is not immune.

Frigid weather is forcing Jackson State University students to delay moving in this week.

Some students returning for the semester won't be able to move into Alexander Hall because cold weather caused pipes to burst. University officials are making temporary housing available.

"Some of the pipes are freezing, so we're trying to limit the use of some of the halls," said JSU Associate Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Susan Powell.

Jackson State officials are urging students to delay their return to campus because of problems they've already encountered with several days of temperatures in the teens and 20's.

Two of the university's six residence halls are affected.

Pipes burst at Alexander Hall Tuesday causing delays for about 100 students. Meanwhile the sprinkler system burst at a unit at University Pointe, impacting about 24 students.

No one was trying to move in Wednesday, but out of state students are returning to the campus.

"My concern for a safety issue with the water trickling down like it did, with it freezing, the students trying to go up the stairs. So we were making an effort to move all of them out and put them in another location for safety," said Powell.

Repairs to the systems are underway.

Students, especially those who are local, are asked to delay their moves until Friday at noon.

Classes start Monday.

