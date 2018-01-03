Fight at Raymond Detention Center lands two inmates in hospital

Hinds County Sheriff’s Officials confirm two inmates were taken to a local hospital for injuries they received during a fight between the two at the Raymond Detention Center in Raymond.

Officials say it is unclear what they were fighting over.

Sheriff’s investigators are on scene to determine if additional inmates were involved.

"Both inmates appear to have multiple cuts and are being treated for their injuries,” said Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office. “This investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are probable.”

