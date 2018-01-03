UPDATE: Woman wanted in staged death of Brandon man arrested in Jackson

A woman wanted in connection with the staged death of Brandon man has been arrested.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation arrested 42-year-old Stephanie Denise Ward, of Clinton a.k.a. Diana S. Carrington, Stephanie Jackson Ward, Stephanie Jackson, Stephanie Claxton, Victoria Carrington, Diana Chaney and Stephanie Burton.

Ward has been charged with conspiracy, hindering prosecution and accessory after the fact of murder in connection to the death of 44-year-old Roger Lee Scruggs, of Brandon.

Ward was arrested on Dunbarton Drive in Jackson without incident.

On December 22, John May and Larry Cooper, both of Jackson were arrest and face the same charges.

Scruggs’ body was found off Wildwood Road in Yazoo County December 2.

Ward is being held in the Yazoo County Regional Detention Center awaiting her initial court appearance tomorrow.

This investigation is continuing.

